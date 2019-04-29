State secures Lake Malawi beaches for public ‘to enjoy freely’

April 29, 2019 Daniel Namwini –Mana 3 Comments

Government has acquired 17 hectares of land along Lake Malawi  for development of public beaches where “Malawians can enjoy freely”  which will act as a model for tourism development along the lake, Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara.

Muhara: More beaches will be acquired in Nkhata Bay and Mangochi

Muhara  said this when he officially opened the 2019 Takulandirani Malawi International Tourism Expo (MITE) in Lilongwe on Thursday.

He said more beaches will be acquired in Nkhata Bay and Mangochi.

“We have researched that the way our lakeshore resorts are designed is not the way resorts are designed elsewhere in the world.

“The way we designed our lakeshore resorts left the public with nowhere to go for their recreation,” he said.

To this effect Muhara said the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism has acquired the land for the development of public beaches where everybody is free to go and enjoy.

Most nice beaches along the shores of Lake Malawi are privately owned; therefore, people cannot access them for free.

“This is not the way it is supposed to be. If you go to other tourist destinations, it is not like that.

“Common people who don’t have a cottage should be able to go to the lake and enjoy the amenities of the lake without actually going into a tourist institution,” Muhara said.

The three-day expo was being held under the theme “Showcasing the real African experience.”

It attracted local exhibitors, 43 high foreign hosted buyers and media selected from several applicants. It also attracted 80 local product buyers.

Ishmael Phiri
Guest
Ishmael Phiri

Half baked report. The reporter should have investigated and come up with district(s) along Lake Malawi where the government has acquired 17 hectares.

52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago
China
Guest
China

Bravo government.This is indeed how it should be.Anthu dziko lawo but can’t access ma beaches.Cape Mclear is one place where all the racists whites acquired the land and treats the locals bad

54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
Chintemwende
Guest
Chintemwende

Good move. Mwachedwa koma

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

