Construction of new Poly Annexe nears completion

Construction of a new four storey annexe wing for the Malawi Polytechnic of the University of Malawi is expected to wind up in September this year.

The new structure that will replace the old Poly Annexe has progressed at a snail’s pace since its inception in 2016.

The project was supposed to be completed last year but has dragged due to hiccups related to delayed payments to contractors, according to higher education, science and technology project coordinator Dr. Ignacio Ngoma.

But in an interview , Ngoma gave an assurance that everything is in order for the completion of the project before end of this year.

“All is set in regards to the completion of the building and it should be through four months from now,” Ngoma said.

The new annexe isamong other things expected to generate income for the learning institution.

“Apart from providing adequate classroom space as well as expanding enrollment, the ground floor of the annex will be given to the general public for various bussinesses.

This will help the institution to generate revenue for some of its activities,” Ngoma said.

The new structure will aslo accomodate Open and Distance Learning Students, Information Communication and Technolgy equipment, Polytechnic staff and the bussiness fraternity.

African Development Bank is financing with about US$4.4 million (approximately K3.3 billion).

The old annexe wing, built in the 1960s, was the first campus of the college before the current main campus on the opposite side across the Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre

