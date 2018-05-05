Tigers, Kamuzu Barracks settle for draw: Malawi TNM Super League

Azam Tigers and Kamuzu Barracks settled for 1-1 draw in their TNM Super League match played at the Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday.

The result means that the soldiers have denied the Kau-Kau Boys to extend their lead further on the log table.

The Kau-Kau Boys are on the summit table with 11 points,as Nyasa Big Bullets who have no League game this weekend are second with 10 points.

Although Tigers seemed to have settled earlier than their visitors in the opening exchanges, it was Kamuzu Barracks who looked dangerous going forward once they had gotten into their stride.

Their first attempt arrived in the fifth minute when Manase Chiyesa was unlucky to see his effort from inside the box blocked by Tigers defender.

A minute later it was Luke Chima who found himself through on goal, but with only the goalkeeper to beat he shot wide of target.

The third chance presented itself in the eighth minute with Dave Banda’s long-range effort drifting wide of target following a corner and not long after that the soldiers failed to get their shot on target after being charged down by the opponent defender.

Saenda would then see his on-target effort blocked following a corner in the 18th minute, while Chima ballooned his efforts over the bar a few minutes later.

It was not until first half when Luke Chima scored for the Kau-Kau boys to make it 1-0.

After the break, with Kamuzu Barracks failing to break down the Tigers defence, Banda was forced to shoot from range, his effort going over and wide on 60th minute.

Tigers nearly scored a quickfire second but their powerful low free kick flew straight at Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper.

However, the visitors get back on level terms, with Manase Chiyesa on the scoresheet.

Tigers tried to secure a winning goal but the soldiers climbed on the summit of Sapitwa Hill to collect a point.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :