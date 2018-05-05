Tigers, Kamuzu Barracks settle for draw: Malawi TNM Super League

May 5, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times

Azam Tigers  and Kamuzu Barracks  settled for 1-1 draw in their TNM Super League  match played at the  Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday.

Tigers are serious contenders for the title, at least for now.-photo by Jeromy Kadewere, Nyasa Times

 The result means that the soldiers have denied the Kau-Kau Boys to extend their lead further on the log table.
The Kau-Kau Boys are on the summit table with 11 points,as Nyasa Big Bullets who have no League game this weekend are second with 10 points.
Although Tigers  seemed to have settled earlier than their visitors in the opening exchanges, it was Kamuzu Barracks  who looked dangerous going forward once they had gotten into their stride.
Their first attempt arrived in the fifth minute when Manase Chiyesa  was unlucky to see his effort from inside the box blocked by  Tigers defender.
A minute later it was Luke Chima  who found himself through on goal, but with only the goalkeeper to beat he shot wide of target.
The third chance presented itself in the eighth minute with Dave Banda’s  long-range effort drifting wide of target following a corner and not long after that the soldiers  failed to get their  shot on target after being charged down by the opponent  defender.
Saenda  would then see his on-target effort blocked following a corner in the 18th minute, while Chima ballooned his  efforts over the bar a few minutes later.
It was not until first half when Luke Chima scored for the Kau-Kau boys to make it 1-0.
After the break, with Kamuzu Barracks failing to break down the Tigers defence, Banda  was forced to shoot from range, his effort going over and wide on 60th  minute.
Tigers  nearly scored a quickfire second but their  powerful low free kick flew straight at Kamuzu Barracks  goalkeeper.
However, the visitors  get back on level terms, with  Manase Chiyesa on the scoresheet.
Tigers tried to secure a winning goal but the soldiers climbed on the summit of Sapitwa Hill to collect a point.
