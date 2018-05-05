Luwinga United wallops Thunduwike FC 7-1 in Simama League

It was goals galore for Luwinga United on Saturday when they whipped Thundukiwe Football Club 7-1 at Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu, in the second week of the Northern Region Football Association SIMSO Premier League.

Chisomo Munthali was on target as early as five minutes into the game to give the home side an early lead.

Five minutes later, an excellent build up of attack right from the back saw Luwinga United extend the lead to 2 nil through a goal scored by Alli Yusufu.

Thundukiwe FC coach Andrew Gondwe decided to replace first choice goalkeeper ManaseNgulube with Welani Mawawa who conceded his own goal a minute before half time which allowed Chisomo Munthali register a brace through a free kick. 3 nil at recess.

Three minutes into the second half, Watson Nyirenda’s cross from the right into the 18 metre box was punched away by Thundukiwe FC goalie on to as far as John Msiska whose long drive ended into the visitors’ net. 4 nil to Luwinga United.

Ntchindi Chikwezga scored United’s fifth goal in the 55th minute while substitute Alfred Chanyamanaged his own brace in the 76th and 90th minute to put the game at 7 nil.

Substitute Hope Matola for Thundukiwe FC scored his team’s consolation goal two minutes into added time.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Luwinga United Coach Wychly Banda said afterdrawing 1-1 with Rumphi Medicals in the first week, he noted that finishing was the team’s problem and after working on it, the team is able to score goals.

“We are rebuilding the team after losing our three key players namely Nyuma Mwamsamale, Chentoni Banda and Elisher Nyirongo to Silver Strikers. I am happy that we now have 4 points from two games and I hope for more good results as the league progresses” explained Banda.

The losing coach Andrew Gondwe said the ref’s decisions were biased towards the home team but was quick to say that since this is the team’s first year in the Northern Region Football Association second tier league, his boys are learning a lot and the team is yet to stabilize.

Thundukiwe Football Club is a community sponsored team from Mzimba and they drew 1-1 with Euthini FC in their first game of the league last week.

