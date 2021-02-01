Consumer rights activist tells people to drag boards to court over water connection

A consumer rights activist has told people to drag water boards to courts over the new arrangement of water connection.

John Kapito has told water boards to “stop taking water consumers for granted.”

Kapito has since told people to “rise up” and seek legal action over the recently announced water connection policy.

According to the new policy, water boards will now provide applicants with a meter and pipeline layout only.

On their part, customers would be expected to pay an application fee of K15 000 and source pipes as well as fittings as per the boards’ specifications.

Customers will also be responsible for excavations and backfilling of trenches for new water connections.

Board Chairperson of Blantyre Water Board George Mnesa states that the changes are meant to ensure speedy water connections for customers.

