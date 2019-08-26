Controversial businessman Chivayo meets Mutharika: Praises Malawi leader for ‘growing economy’

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who met Malawian President Peter Mutharika last week, posted pictures on Facebook of himself meeting Mutharika after discussing power projects.

Chivayo’s wealth is linked to corruption in Zimbabwe and has been a social media attention seeker known for posting images of himself sitting behind a table loaded with bricks of US dollar bank notes in ostentatious display of riches.

Known as Sir Wicknell, Chivalo was discharged by the High Court after Zimbabwe prosecutors dropped cases of fraud against him.

He is Managing Director of Intratrek Ltd, currently mired in controversy over stalled power projects following legal wrangles with the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC).

Chivayo was in Malawi where his technical partners Chint Electric of China have just completed four power projects.

Chint Electric, which is among the four largest companies in China and boasts an annual turnover of US$8 billion, constructed a substation and rehabilitated three others with funding from the United States government through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

After meeting Malawi leader, Chivayo took to social media to express his joy just weeks after he also met Zambian leader Edgar Lungu upon the completion of a power project carried out by his company.

Chivayo praised Mutharika for his efforts to grow the economy.

“I spent the last five days in Malawi on a business trip and more importantly had to pass by and congratulate His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi Peter Mutharika on his victory in the recent elections,” Chivayo said in a Facebook post.

“He is indeed a wonderful father figure to us all Africans. As a long-time supporter of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), I commend his tireless efforts to grow the economy and redevelop Malawi to improve lives of the ordinary citizens. I’m proud to be part of his vision.”

