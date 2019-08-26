Mulhako wa Alhomwe to honour Bingu, Mangulama and Ngolongoliwa on Oct 19 festival

A Lhomwe cultural group Mulhako wa Alhomwe will hold its annual festival on October 19 at its headquarters in Chonde, Mulanje, where it will honour posthumously former president Bingu wa Mutharika, who was the group’s first patron.

Speaking at Chonde headquarters, the group’s board chairperson Leston Mulli said the hroup will also honour former chairperson late Bright Mangulama and deceased Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa.

“Bingu wa Mutharika founded Mulhako wa Alhomwe to revive the Lhomwe culture which was declining among Malawians. We will honour him for this,” said Mulli.

He said late Mangulama kept the momentum of the cultural group while Ngolonngoliwa was “instrumental” in preserving the Lhomwe culture.

Mulli said Mulhako wa Alhomwe is not a political group as many people perceive, saying this year’s celebration will focus more on unity among different tribes.

He said this year’s theme is ‘Embracing Cultural Diversity and Unity Among Tribes.”

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was formed on October 25 2008 to promote the Lhomwe culture in Malawi.

