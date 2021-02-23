Political commentators say an elective conference is the only solution for the political problems rocking the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which turned ugly on Friday.

DPP is facing political upheavals since the party was ousted from power at the ballot box on June 23, 2020.

The intraparty in fighting led to a fracas that happened last Friday in Lilongwe where some senior DPP officials including the party’s interim spokesperson Brown Mpinganjira held a press conference.

Mpinganjira and his colleagues were physically assaulted by thugs who invaded the room for allegedly trying to dent the image of the party’s Vice President for the South Kondwani Nakhumwa.

DPP regional governors from four regions have given i Nankhumwa seven days to apologise for allegedly sponsoring acts of violence against Mpinganjira.

But Nankhumwa has denied any involvement in the Mpinganjira assault, describing the claims as defamation and character assassination.

Nankhumwa denied hiring thugs to disrupt the Lilongwe meeting.

A political science lecturer at the Blantyre International University-BIU, Sherif Kaisi, believes an elective convention would help to resolve the divisions.

Another political scientist Wonderful Mkuche echoes Kaisi, adding that it is important for the party to work on putting its house in order.

University of Malawi’s Chancellor College political science lecturer Mustafa Hussein has said the developments in DPP have exposed the party’s lack of intra-party democracy.

He said in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper that there is too much political intolerance within the party which is limiting any space for dialogue.

Said Hussein: “The feuds that are there between Nankhumwa and the party could have been resolved a long time ago had the party embraced contact and dialogue. Failure by the leaders to discuss their differences amicably will just kill the party. They need to resolve the infighting and hasten the convention.”

On his part, another Chancellor College political and administrative studies Professor Happy Kayuni also told the paper that a convention would solve all the current squabbles. also said a convention would solve

He said: “There are some stakeholders within the DPP that fear that with a convention, they may lose their positions; hence, delaying the process. Some feel that the party will break apart, but it’s better to disagree now than when they are close to elections.”

Meanwhile, DPP spokesperson Mpinganjira has disclosed that the party has decided to hold the convention in 2023 to allow time for resolving outstanding issues such as filling vacant posts within party structures.

He said DPP has “some groundwork” to do before a meaningful convention is held.

