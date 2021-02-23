Salvation for all Ministries donate K20m Covid-19 prevention materials in TA Mazengera: Apostle Kawinga discourages complacency

After donating Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prevention materials to 2000 people in Dowa District recently, Salvation for All Ministries International this weekend donated MK20 million worth Covid-19 prevention materials to 3000 people in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mazengera in Lilongwe rural.

The donation package, among others, included; medicated soap, sanitizers, fabric facemasks, buckets and basins.

Following the donation in TA Mazengera, Salvation for All Ministries International joins non-governmental organisations, corporate world and international agencies that are constantly responding to President Lazarus Chakwera’s impassioned appeal for contributions of resources towards the fight against the second wave of Covid-19.

Making the donation, the church’s founder and leader, Apostle Clifford Kawinga, reiterated that the gesture was inspired by the need for religious leaders to comfort people in spirit and physical in order to give them hope during this difficult time.

“Let us have hope for Covid-19, like any other calamities before, will come to pass. But most importantly, I urge you to continue following preventive measures. Let us wear our masks, wash our hands frequently with soap, sanitize and observe social distance,” Kawinga told the jovial crowd.

The apostle–who is also a renowned entrepreneur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Creck Hardware and General Suppliers and CK Ceramics–added: “Much as the rates for Covid-19 cases and deaths seem to be declining, it is important that we continue with strict adherence to preventive measures. Let us fight this battle to the very end. We should not become complacent”.

Kawinga, while commending churches and other well-wishers for providing the preventive materials, called upon the beneficiaries to properly utilize the materials.

“I call on all people not to do half measures in Covid 19 prevention but follow all the regulations,” he stressed.

Apparently, Kawinga’s companies–that specialize in safety products, building materials, electrical materials, plumbing and all agricultural tools–recently donated K10 million to Covid Response Private Citizens, an initiative towards the fight against Covid-19.

His church spent about MK14 million over the Covid-19 prevention materials it donated in Dowa recently.

Kawinga has since appealed to religious institutions to be practical in supporting Covid 19 prevention strategies by actually contributing to the provision of materials to the needy in order to help the government in fighting the pandemic.

