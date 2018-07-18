Coolpro International Club billed for ‘Malosa Fest’ music show

The Zomba based entertainment club, Coolpro International, will organize a music show themed ‘Malosa Fest’ on July 28, 2018, as a way of ‘bridging the entertainment gap’ in Zomba District and enhancing unity among musicians in the country.

Speaking in an interview, Coolpro International Club director, Duffy Chikakuda said the show has been scheduled to bring the country’s big musicians on stage while giving the people of Zomba a fresh variety of entertainment.

“We have organized this show to bring top music stars together on one stage which will give people from Zomba and surrounding areas a new experience of entertainment,” said Chikakuda.

He added that the show is a continuation of his mission of giving the people of Malawi’s old capital, Liwonde and the nearby areas different sort of music entertainment which he said started in April, this year (2017).

Among the artists who are on the list to perform for the upcoming show include; Billy Kaunda, Skeffa Chimoto, Ndindi Mally and Dan Lu.

In June this year, Coolpro International Club hosted a show dubbed ‘Clash of the Giants’ where the country’s big names in music, the likes of Black Missionaries Band (Ma Blacks), Anthony Makondetsa (Mr. Cool), Lucius Banda and his Zembani Band, Nepman and Sam Smak shared the stage.

Chikakuda, who owns Coolpro Entertainment, said it is the club’s mission to host outstanding music shows in the country.

“The shows which we are organizing are cementing on our words of promise which we said during the launch of Coolpro International Club that we would be organizing top level shows,” he said.

According to Chikakuda, the music concert will also help promote music talents among the artists, especially the upcoming ones. He added that his entertainment brand is filling the entertainment gap that is in Zomba, saying the city is deprived of entertainment activities.

Lucius Banda, who urged government in Parliament in May this year to construct additional entertainment centres in the country, commended Coolpro Entertainment for coming up with Coolpro International Club, saying the club is providing maximum entertainment to people of Zomba while bringing together different artists, which he said enhances unity among the artists.

