Copyright Society of Malawi cracks down on piracy

The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) is cracking down on piracy to ensure that artists are protected and reap from their talent.

Cosoma has impounded 147 gadgets that enable illegal transferring, photocopying, distribution and public performance of other people’s creative works.

This came after an operation which took place in Kasungu last week.

The operation was done in the areas of Madisi, Chinkhoma, Kasungu Boma, Nkhamenya and Chatoloma Chitete, Gundani, Kasalika, Chiteyeye, Kasankha, Juma, 4 Ways, Linga, Chulu with an aim to enforce copyright law.

According to the Copyright Act 2016, Section 95 and 96(2), COSOMA Inspectors may enter any premises whether in a ship, aircraft, shop or vehicle and upon production of his certificate of identification seize and detain any substance or article which he/she has reasonable cause to believe to be infringing any copyright work.

The seized equipment comprised of 130 computers, 12 printers and bar equipment including stabilizers and 7 speakers.

Licencing Manager Mutty Mukhondiya said the raids have been intensified because the 2020-2021 financial year is coming to an end in June, and from July 2021 people have to start paying up for the next financial year.

“We are trying to end this habit of using other people’s work for selfish gains while the owner profits nothing. A lot of artists in Malawi do not really benefit financially from their work, and it has only gotten worse with the Covid-19 pandemic, as artists cannot perform thus killing their income generation, it is now more than ever that we as COSOMA are tirelessly making sure the artists get as much from the infringers”.

