Corporative farmers share best practices at Bomfa 

Transforming Agriculture Diversification and Entrepreneurship (Trade) Agribusiness and special chain specialist Linda Magombo-Munthali says exchange visits among corporative farmers are a vital tool for learning and sharing of best practices.

Munthali said on Wednesday in Kasungu at Bomfa Corporative during a learning visit for farmers from Lilongwe, Dedza, Mchinji and Ntchisi who visited the corporative to appreciate what their fellow farmers are doing.

She said: “We come here with these farmers because we just wanted them to learn what their counterparts here are doing as most of the times the extension workers tells famers that it is possible for them to reach certain kind of capacity, they always feel like they cannot manage but here they can appreciate to see what their friends are doing.”

“At Bomfa farmers are able to process farm inputs for farmers, processing cooking oil and all these farmers we have brought here they have the same identical warehouse Bomfa has so I am happy that these farmers have seen and heard for themselves the approaches being applied by their colleagues here for their projects to be successful,” said Magombo-Munthali.

One of the farmers from Dedza, Philip Njawale, who is also chairperson for Kanyama producers and marketing corporative thanked Trade for organizing the trip saying the visit has been an eye opening for them as farmers and they have learnt a lot from what the corporative is doing.

BOMFA Cooperative was started in 2005 with support from Rural Livelihood and Economic Enhancement Programme (RLEEP) now Trade that supported them with basic needs like the warehouses to make the group vibrant.

The cooperative manager Khanyiwe Shawa however, urged farmers always to work as groups and cooperatives saying this can boost their productivity and income.

She also hailed Trade for promoting agriculture diversification and sharing knowledge on cooperatives.

During the tour, the farmers were taken to Bomfa cooking oil factory where they process cooking oil.

They were also taken through to Bomfa’s warehouse where they are keeping their farm produces like maize, sunflower just among others.

Trade programme is a six-year Government of Malawi initiative funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development and Organisation of Petroleum Countries Fund for International Development are best practices.

