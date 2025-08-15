COSOMA Pushes Malawi’s Talent to the World Stage with K190 Million Boost

The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has set the stage for Malawian artists to shine internationally, disbursing a game-changing K190 million in grants at a colourful ceremony at Lilongwe Hotel.

COSOMA Board Chairperson Robert Kapyepye said the funding is designed to break financial barriers and propel local creatives into global markets.

“We are deliberately sending our artists beyond Malawi’s borders to showcase their craft, win international audiences, and bring in the much-needed foreign currency for our economy,” Kapyepye said.

The initiative will see nearly 10 Malawian talents head to countries including the UK, USA, Nigeria, and Zambia. From music to theatre and literature, COSOMA believes these artists can not only transform their own lives but also boost Malawi’s global cultural footprint.

“This is about conquering new markets. Our creative sector is fertile ground for forex generation, and today we are planting seeds that will grow far beyond our borders,” Kapyepye added.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, musician Kingston Zeze praised COSOMA and the Malawi Government for empowering artists to dream bigger.

“This support is more than money—it’s an open door to the world. We promise to make Malawi proud,” Zeze said.

Recipients include music sensation Lawrence “Lulu” Khwisa (K20 million), Kingston Zeze (K20 million), the Malawi Writers Union (K20 million), Debora (K16 million), Dr. Chimwemwe Mhango (K19.5 million), and the National Theatre Association (K20 million).

The disbursement aligns with President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera’s vision of “leaving no one behind” by creating opportunities for all sectors to contribute to national growth.

With COSOMA’s support, Malawi’s art is no longer just local—it’s ready to go global.

