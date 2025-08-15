Kaliati Rallies Behind Usi: “Keep Exposing Corruption, Don’t Fear, Don’t Falter”

One of UTM’s senior officials, Patricia Kaliati, has publicly applauded Vice President Michael Usi for relentlessly exposing corruption in government, saying his actions are shaking the very foundations of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Speaking at Chigwirizano in Lilongwe, Kaliati said Malawi’s stalled development and worsening economic hardships are being worsened by rampant corruption—corruption that Usi has courageously brought to light.

“They thought bringing Michael Usi in as Vice President would destroy UTM, but now he is destroying their own party by exposing their corruption,” she said to loud cheers.

In a bold message, Kaliati urged Usi to remain steadfast.

“Wherever you are, Vice President Usi, keep your honour, keep exposing them. Don’t fear, don’t weaken. The traps they dug for UTM are now swallowing them,” she declared.

Kaliati also urged Malawians to listen closely to the revelations Usi is making from inside government.

“This year we will hear a lot more. We’ve decided to let him speak for us from the inside because when we spoke, they said we were just jealous,” she said.

Her remarks come as political tensions heighten ahead of the September 2025 polls, with Usi’s whistle-blowing increasingly putting pressure on the MCP leadership.

