COSOMA Splashes K161 Million in Royalties to Boost Malawi’s Creative Industry

The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has disbursed MK161 million to 18 local artists under its Copyright Fund initiative—injecting fresh energy into the country’s creative sector.

At a presentation ceremony held in Lilongwe, Robert Kapyepye, Chairperson of the Copyright Fund Committee, said the support is aimed at helping creatives produce world-class content capable of generating income beyond Malawi’s borders. He also issued a stern warning: any misuse of the funds would lead to immediate contract termination.

“This is not just free money—artists have an obligation to use these resources to grow professionally. We’ve already seen success stories. For instance, Tay Grin’s project in Zambia boosted his brand, and some artists have completed infrastructure developments,” said Kapyepye.

Among the 18 recipients is renowned gospel artist Theresa Phondo, who described the grant as a game-changer. She revealed she’s heading to Kenya to collaborate with popular artist Guardian Angel on a new international project.

“This support is timely. We’ve already recorded a song, and next is the video shoot. This collaboration will elevate Malawi’s music on the international stage,” Phondo said, beaming with excitement.

Since its inception four years ago, the Copyright Fund has distributed over MK430 million to more than 400 creatives, supporting projects in music, film, and cultural infrastructure.

Looking ahead, COSOMA plans to raise the stakes. In the next round of funding, the initiative will target 10 creatives with projects valued at MK200 million, specifically aimed at placing Malawian art on the global stage.

This bold investment signals COSOMA’s growing commitment to transforming Malawi’s creative economy into a powerful contributor to tourism, international recognition, and national development.

