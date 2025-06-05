Will Kabambe Survive the Storm? High Court Rejects His Move to Stop His Trial

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor and UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe is facing mounting legal and political pressure after the High Court in Lilongwe rejected his application to halt proceedings in a high-profile case involving allegations of illegal public spending.

In a ruling delivered Tuesday, High Court Judge Redson Kapindu dismissed Kabambe’s request to stay the case. Kabambe is answering to serious charges including conspiring to spend public funds without parliamentary approval and providing false information to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)—accusations that strike at the heart of public trust and financial governance.

Kabambe’s legal team, led by Fostino Mayere, had hoped the case would be paused while awaiting a response from Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, which Kabambe petitioned last month. But Judge Kapindu advised the defence to engage the Committee directly, stressing that only the Committee can recommend intervention to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In court, Kabambe’s lawyers also raised issues about the lack of key documents, arguing the State had only submitted IMF records without including Kabambe’s own submissions to the global lender. They further challenged the basis for prosecuting Kabambe as an individual, insisting financial decisions were made by the Reserve Bank board as a collective.

Despite these arguments, the court has cleared the way for the case to proceed—a decision that could have lasting implications for Kabambe’s political ambitions.

Can Kabambe Weather the Political Fallout?

As the UTM’s newly elected president, Kabambe had been expected to re-energize the party and potentially position himself as a presidential contender in future elections. But with a court case now hanging over his head, the timing could not be worse.

Political observers are now questioning whether Kabambe can survive this storm. Will the ongoing trial erode his credibility among party members and the general public? Can he continue to lead a party while standing trial for financial misconduct?

Meanwhile, the court also ruled on a related matter, ordering the State to clarify the charges against former Secretary to the Treasury, Cliff Chiunda, after his lawyer Kalekeni Kaphale argued that the accusations were too vague to allow a proper defence.

Both Kabambe and Chiunda are accused of money laundering, conspiring to spend government funds illegally, and misleading the IMF—charges that have sparked debate over accountability in public finance.

As the legal battle intensifies, one thing is clear: Dalitso Kabambe’s political future may very well hinge on the outcome of this case. Whether he emerges vindicated or politically wounded remains to be seen.

