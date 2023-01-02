Council closes down market over escalating cholera cases

Officials from Blantyre City Council say they have temporarily closed down Limbe Market and Minibus depot for disinfection cholera cases escalate, hitting a record 600 within weeks across the country.

The officials said this in a statement the council issued on Saturday.

According to the council, there will be chlorination campaign and that no one except for the health personnel will be allowed within the stated premises.

The council has further said, cholera vaccine will also be administered in areas close to Limbe market.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry of health has reported that there have been 464 new cases and 19 new deaths putting the total at 576 nation wide.

Cumulatively, the country has had 17,448 cases.

Meanwhile, the Council has started the chlorination of some parts of the Limbe market as a measure of containing the spreading of cholera. Initially, the council had announced that the disinfection will involve the minibus depot area and Limbe market. The chlorination campaign has taken place in the vegetable and fish markets. However, the minibus depot is operating normally, though it was earlier announced that it will be temporarily closed down on Sunday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!