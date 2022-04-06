Council raises K450m through business renewal licences

Officials from Blantyre City Council say they have raised unprecedented K450 million from renewal of business licensees for the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

The council warned on closure of companies whose owners fail to renew their licences by 1st April 2022.

Dennis Chinseu, Director of Commerce, Trade and Industry for Blantyre City Council confirmed that over 60% of businesses have renewed their licenses.

Chinseu has attributed the delays by some businesses to renew their licenses to the changes in the period of government’s financial year.

“Remember that before the fiscal year was running from July to June and now it is running from April to March, so a number of businesses are still getting used to the changes but we on the ground to ensure total compliance,” said Chinseu

He also disclosed that some business licenses are pending as the council is waiting for the owners to fulfil other requirements which include good sanitation and reduction in noise pollution.

The council is targeting to generate over K900 Million from business license renewals in the current financial year.

