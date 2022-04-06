President Chakwera turns 67, donates food to flood victims

Benevolent Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday donated 10, 000 kilograms of maize flour to the Department of Disaster Management affairs (Dodma).

In a press statement issued and signed by the Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, the flour is meant to benefit people affected with floods in various camps.

Chakwera said while he is thankful for the gift of life he said is mindful of people suffering following the floods which hit the country.

“To mark his 67th birthday anniversary, His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, has donated 10,000 kilograms of maize to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) for distribution to flood victims in various camps in the Southern Region of Malawi.

“While the President is thankful for the gift of life, he is mindful of the many Malawians whose lives have been disrupted by recent natural disasters, and this donation is his expression of solidarity with them and commitment to alleviating their suffering,” reads the statement in part.

In an interview Kasunda said the president thought to share part of his birthday celebrations with the people who have been affected by the floods.

Kasunda: “The felt it was necessary that as he celebrates adding a new year to his life, he should share the celebrations with those struggling with day to day living due to floods that hit the country.

“The president is elated to have added another year and takes that as a blessing and as such he would love to share his appreciation and happiness with some people by sharing with them as they go through some turbulent times.”

Kasunda said that president Chakwera understands what it means to have nothing hence his his spirit to share whatever he has with those in need.

Malawi is one of the country in the Sub Sahara region heavily affected by Cyclone Ana and Cyclone Gombe.

The flooding due to the cyclones have affected the crop yield.

Tropical Storm Ana caused heavy flooding in a number of districts in Malawi, especially in the Southern Region due to a lot of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, while the 2019 Cyclone Idai was a tropical cyclone, Ana is not a cyclone.

Rather, it is a moderate tropical storm, yet Idai had rainfall amounts of 150 mm within 24 hrs while Ana had 250 mm and above rainfall recorded within 24 hrs.

The storms Displaced persons making them homeless seeking shelter in evacuation centres, schools, churches, hospitals, shelters, and made-up camp sites.

Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe and Mulanje are the most affected districts.

President Chakwera was bom on 5h April 1955 in Malembo Village, TIA Khongoni in Lilongwe District.

