Parliament passes Bill to regulate seed industry

Parliament on Tuesday passed a Seed Bill which seeks to regulate the production and selling of seeds in the country.

Legislators spoke for the Bill, saying it will bring sanity in the seed in the country.

The Bill in part intends to eliminate the presence of fake seeds on the market, which a lot of farmers have been complaining about for a long time.

Vice Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Ulemu Chilapondwa, has also highlighted that the Bill will enable the establishment of a Seed Regulatory Authority.

Furthermore, he has further pointed out that seeds from other countries will now be vetted using the passed bill to ensure that they are genuine seeds.

Farmers Union of Malawi President Frighton Njolomole believes the passing of the bill is a milestone and the beginning of a new era where farmers will have the legal backing to probe traders selling fake seeds.

