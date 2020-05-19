Councils fail to enforce Covid-19 strict preventive measures due to politicians

Councils say are now unable to enforce strict preventive measures on covid-19 due to politicians who hold political rallies without seeking permission.

Lilongwe city council chief executive officer John Chome said the council is helpless as politicians are in the forefront disregarding the strict preventive measures for covid-19 which include public gathering of not more than 100 people at a time.

“We cannot do anything. Most times they just hold their rallies without consulting us, so there is nothing we can do,” said Chome.

The country faces a highly contentious Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election on July 2 after the May 21, 2019 poll was annulled due to widespread irregularities and anomalies.

Blantyre city council publicist Anthony Kasunda said the council is doing all it can to ensure that the politicians oblige to the covid-19 preventive measures.

Spokesperson for Mzuzu city city Macdonald Gondwe and Zomba city council Mercy Chaluma also said their respective councils are in talks with politicians on the matter.

