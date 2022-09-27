Court acquits former Maneb executive director over leaked MSCE examination

September 28, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
A court in Zomba has acquitted former executive director of Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb) Gerald Chiunda who was answering charges in relation to leaked 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education examination.
Zomba Chief Resident Magistrates Austin Banda has also acquitted three others who were answering similar charges.

Former Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda.
Banda said the state has failed to prove their case against Chiunda and the three others.
The other three are Ishmael Faki, who was Maneb’s chief examination development officer, Joseph Chilombe, chief examination officer and Owen Kutho, who was head of security.
Delivering the ruling in Zomba on Tuesday, Banda found Chiunda and the other three with no case to answer.

