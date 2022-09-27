Undule harasses Chizuma into resignation to save her reputation or face national ridicule

Governance and Human Rights Expert Undule Mwakasungula has urged embattled Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, to consider resigning to save her reputation and credibility or face national ridicule.

Mwakasungula told privately-owned MIJ Radio on Monday that Malawians have lost trust in Chizuma’s directorship at the graft-busting body.

“Malawians had high hopes in her, but all that is gone because she has failed to deliver. She is talking too much, but there is nothing she has to show for her directorship at ACB,” he said.

Mwakasungula said it is high time Chizuma considered to resign before her credibility and reputation get battered further.

He said Malawians no longer trust her and that they are raring to demonstrate against her should she decide to cling to the position.

His sentiments come barely a few weeks after National Elections Systems Trust (NEST) demanded her immediate resignation over alleged incompetence and lacking a strategy for fighting corruption.

NEST Executive Director, Unandi Banda, said while he appreciated the efforts Chizuma continues to put into the fight, her efforts have proved to be less effective in the past months thereby casting serious doubts about her suitability for the position.

Banda says NEST is concerned that despite commitment from government and other stakeholders to support the bureau with financial and human resources, there has been minimal progress the cause in many aspects.

“NEST is troubled with the lack of proper strategy in fighting corruption, which is creating fear across the board. ACB has resorted to wanton arrests that yield more than a single court appearance followed by deafening silence,” reads the statement in part.

It adds, “NEST believes that the fight against corruption is not personal and therefore it must never be attached to personalities to achieve their goals at the expense of common law and justice.”

Banda said his organization is further depressed with revelations that documents in relation to the investigated UTM cars have gone missing from the bureau.

He argued that having sensitive files missing from a place with proper security systems raises questions over the credibility of leadership at that particular institution.

Banda has since asked the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and parliament to force her to exit using laid down procedures in an event that she fails to voluntarily resign.

Chizuma herself has not commented on calls for her resignation.

