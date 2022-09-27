Govt to follow up on agreements with United Arab Emirates

Government says it will be setting up a technical team to follow up on agreements with United Arab Emirates.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo said this on Monday in Lilongwe on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

This follows a meeting that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera held with the Minister of State Responsible for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates in New York.

“The UAE Government wants to partner with us in many areas.

“As government, we will set up a counterpart technical team that will work in close collaboration with a team in Dubai on the possible areas of cooperation between the two countries.

“UAE is a strategic and strong country. We share a lot in common as it also was once a low and middle-income country so they understand our challenges,” said Tembo.

President Chakwera also met a group of Malawian medical doctors and social scientists who live in the United States of America.

In their interaction, the doctors expressed willingness to help Malawi in solving the challenges the country is facing in the health sector.

One of the professionals who live in Chicago, Edward Mbewe said they are willing to facilitate the shipment of medical equipment which is lying idle in the USA but badly needed in Malawi.

For his part, the Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo said the government will work closely with the group to ensure their support reaches home.

“We will do all we can to ensure their support gets home. They are a determined and committed diaspora team of medical professionals who truly wish to contribute to their country. We cannot look away from them,” said Mwansambo.

In his closing remarks, Dr Chakwera reminded the Malawian professionals to remember investing back home.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!