Chinese national appears in court over defilement charges

Chinese national Zhou Zheng Zhong, who is suspected of defiling a 15-year-old girl has formally been charged in a court in Lilongwe.

Zhou Zheng appeared before the Chief Resident Magistrate Court on Tuesday in Lilongwe where he has been formally charged of defilement.

His lawyers also reapplied for bail.

Zhou is suspected to have been defiling a 15-year- old girl in Area 48, warm heart villa in Lilongwe where her parents used to work for him as cleaners.

State prosecutor Patrick Mkumbi has asked the court to adjourn the case as they have failed to bring witnesses, saying the witnesses were chased out of the suspect’s compound.

Mkumbi said the victim’s father was fired and given K90,000 as payment for the three months he worked for the accused.

Meanwhile, through his lawyer Abison Chitukula, Zhong has re-applied for bail.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza is yet to give her ruling on Zhou’s bail application.

