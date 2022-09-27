Police apologise to Unima students over hostel tear gasing

Eastern Region Police has emphatically apologized to students at University of Malawi in writing for throwing teargas cannisters in hostels during the recent protests.

The law enforcers were criticized over their conduct when the students held a demonstration last week.

The apology comes at time when the students had initially planned to march to Zomba police seeking an apology following the dispersing of teargas around the university premises.

In a statement addressed to the Students Union leadership, Violet Magwaya, Commissioner of Police for the region said police will take other measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

“Following the incident, the Eastern Region Police management will institute measures to ensure that incidents of similar nature should never happen again at UNIMA campus, “reads part of the statement.

Students at the University have been pushing management to revisit the school calendar so that it is not lengthy as it were.

The University of Malawi (UNIMA) students’ council insists it will keep engaging with management to consider reviewing its contentious decision concerning the college’s academic calendar. Last week, angry students demonstrated against their authorities’ decision to alter the school calendar by including a five-month-long holiday. The demonstration turned ugly after the students presented their petition to Zomba District Commissioner, prompting the police to fire teargas in order to disperse the protesters. Meanwhile, president of the student’s council, Charles Dokera, has distanced the students’ body from the violent protests.

