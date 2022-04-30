Court acquits hospital clinician framed by wife to have defiled biological daughter

A court in Zomba has acquitted a hospital clinician who was framed by his wife that he had defiled his biological daughter.

Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda on Friday acquitted the St Luke Hospital clinician, Moses Chinula, who was accused of defiling his 22 months old daughter.

Chinula was accused to have committed the offence on January 28 this year.

Wife to Chinula testified that after returning from work in the evening, her daughter, who was crying told her that ‘adadi andibaya’ while pointing at her private parts.

The wife took a closer look at the child where she noticed some bruises.

The court heard that the following morning the matter was reported to Domasi Police where the child was referred to Domasi Rural Hospital.

A medical report revealed there was penetration.

On police recommendation after seven days, she went to Zomba Central Hospital because the first medical report had no official stamp.

The second test reportedly turned negative.

Evidence by the four witnesses who included the Domasi Police Officer Ali Maunde, his wife Loveness Chinenga Chinula, a domestic worker and a Clinician at Domasi Rural Hospital Grace Namisiki did not prove that the girl was defiled.

In the cross-examination, the court also noted that the domestic worker as a state witness did not see blood on the girl’s private parts when bathing her.

Wife to Chinula failed to convince the court that her husband was really the one who defiled the child.

Magistrate Banda advised the police and the medical personnel to be professional in their investigations; stressing these are serious offences attracting a maximum of life sentences.

Defence lawyer Patrick Debwe says he is happy that the truth has finally come out.

There was jubilation outside the court when Chinula’s relatives delved into praise and worship songs and ululation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!