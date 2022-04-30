Chakwera installs new Chikulamayembe King of Nkhamanga kingdom amid chaotic scenes

President Lazarus Chakwera has installed Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe amid tight security as a rival camp mounted violent protests, damaging vehicles and cutting down electricity poles.

Sixty-year-old Bongololo Gondwe is the 13th Chikulamayembe.

Inkosi ya Makosi M’Mbelwa of Mzimba and Paramount Chief Kyungu advised the new paramount chief to be a unifying figure and serve all people of the Nkhamanga Kingdom in Rumphi.

The two chiefs said the chief has to ensure justice, love, unity and peace in the area while avoiding corruption.

They also pointed out that the big challenge in chieftancy issues in Malawi is political influence which must be avoided but instead follow the dictates of the Tumbuka culture and traditions.

The two senior traditional leaders were speaking after President Lazarus Chakwera installed the new chief at Bolero Community Ground in Rumphi today.

