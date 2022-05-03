MISA Malawi hails Chakwera for committing to media freedoms

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter chairperson, Tereza Ndanga, has commended President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for his commitment to the promotion of press freedom Malawi.

Speaking at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during a breakfast, which Chakwera hosted, Ndanga said the Malawi leader has demonstrated that he is a true statesman who really believes in press freedoms.

Ndanga said during his time in office President Chakwera has opened the doors of State House through quarterly briefings on top of the Face The Press initiative at the Ministry of Information.

“Only three months into office President Chakwera operationalised the Access to Information Law which had remained stagnant for years,” she said.

She said this purely demonstrated his trust and commitment to media freedoms.

She added that the President has demonstrated that media is indeed a partner in relaying messages on development in the country.

Ndanga further commended the Malawi President for appointing professionals on his panel of press team saying that has helped in easy coordination.

“We can say that no any other administration has remained open as you, sir,” she said.

Ndanga, however, complained to the President that there are some few government departments, which are still closed.

She gave an example of Office of President and Cabinet, which remained locked with information.

She further also requested that Ministry of Information and Digitalization to leave accreditation of foreign journalists to the Media Council of Malawi.

