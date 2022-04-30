Court adjourns Chizuma leaked audio case

The High Court in Lilongwe has adjourned to May 20, 2022 the hearing of a judicial review case involving the director of Anti-Corruption Bureau Martha Chizuma on the infamous leaked audio.

The adjournment follows an application by the Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Steven Kayuni who said the State was not ready with the case.

The court was on Friday expected to review an earlier ruling by the magistrate’s court which ordered the Malawi Police Service and the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate Chizuma in relation to a leaked audio conversation in which she detailed about corruption fight in the country.

Martha Kaukonde, one of the lawyers representing Chizuma said they have accepted the postponement as both parties need to be prepared for the case.

