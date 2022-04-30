APAM calls for prosecution of Mutharika, Ntaba over the murder of person with albinism

The Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) are pushing for the prosecution of former president Peter Mutharika and former presidential aide Dr Hetherwick Ntaba over the murder of a person with albinism in Machinga.

The High Court in Blantyre on Thursday convicted 12 people, including a Catholic priest, a police officer and a clinical officer for the murder of 22-year-old MacDonald Masambuka.

APAM official Ian Simbota has questioned why Mutharika and his former advisor on persons with albinism, Hetherwick Ntaba did not appear in court despite their names being mentioned in the course of the trial.

In her ruling, High Court Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga also wondered why some names that were being mentioned in the matter were not among those on trial.

Simbota said that prosecution of the big fish implicated in the case will give them rest.

