Court adjourns hearing of attorney general challenge on Namalomba injunction against parliament

The High Court in Zomba has adjourned to May 31, 2022 hearing of an application challenge by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda against Democratic Progressive Party Mangochi north west legislator, Shadreck Namalomba’s injunction on Parliament.

Namalomba obtained a stay order on March 9, 2022 restraining Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa from making decisions in parliament without consulting the party’s leadership.

Namalomba said he could not sign some court documents on the case because he was busy in parliament.

Some people however say Namalomba might have done sign the court documents deliberately to prolong the court injunction against Nankhumwa and Speaker of Parliament.

The order also invalidates Nankhumwa’s decisions in the House from around February 15, 2022 which includes the announced opposition seating plan and shadow cabinet.

Currently, Namalomba’s obtained stay order remains in force in parliament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!