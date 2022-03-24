Court adjourns hearing of attorney general challenge on Namalomba injunction against parliament

March 25, 2022 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment
The High Court in Zomba has adjourned to May 31, 2022 hearing of an application challenge by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda against Democratic Progressive Party Mangochi north west legislator, Shadreck Namalomba’s injunction on Parliament.

Namalomba: Wasting taxpayers money for personal gain
Namalomba obtained a stay order on March 9, 2022 restraining Leader of Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa from making decisions in parliament without consulting the party’s leadership.
Namalomba said he could not sign some court documents on the case because he was busy in parliament.
Some people however say Namalomba might have done sign the court documents deliberately to prolong the court injunction against Nankhumwa and Speaker of Parliament.
The order also invalidates Nankhumwa’s decisions in the House from around February 15, 2022 which includes the announced opposition seating plan and shadow cabinet.
Currently, Namalomba’s obtained stay order remains in force in parliament.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Bullets opt for pre-match ticket sales

Nyasa Big Bullets have opted for pre-match ticket sales for their matches in a bid to maximise gate revenue after...

Close