Bullets opt for pre-match ticket sales

Nyasa Big Bullets have opted for pre-match ticket sales for their matches in a bid to maximise gate revenue after being unsatisfied with the collection on two occasions.

The new arrangement will start with effect from their next home game.

During the Charity Shield against Silver Strikers, the match raised 10.3 million, the amount that did impress both teams.

Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Suzgo Nyirenda said they wanted to deal with a syndicate of fraudsters who benefit from gate collections.

The decision was made on Monday during a meeting between Nyirenda and the supporters committee headed by Stone Mwamadi.

The team has resorted to this system following last week’s in the Blantyre Derby which was said to have made a net of K12 million. Bullets and Wanderers shared K2.6 million each.

“We are taking the bull by the horns. What happened during the Blantyre derby is uncalled for. We will never tolerate such acts. From now onwards, we will deal with everyone involved in fraud.

“We are urging all our fans to buy home ticket matches from all the centres that will be communicated accordingly. The sales will be running from Tuesdays to Fridays. We would have loved to go e-ticketing but Kamuzu Stadium is not yet ready at the moment,” said Nyirenda.

