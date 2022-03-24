Fuel shortage hits some cities as NOCMA assures of enough fuel reserves

Fuel shortage has hit some major cities in the country but state run fuel reserve company, the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) says the country has enough stocks of fuel in its reserves.

This follows reports of fuel shortage in some parts of the country which some people are attributing to hoarding by filling stations owners in anticipation for a rise in cost of the commodity.

Some filling stations around Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba have reportedly been without fuel for the past couple of days.

Spokesperson for NOCMA, Chisomo Mwamadi said the country has fuel cover of at least 40 days.

Consumer Affairs and Public Relations Manager for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Fitina Khonje said her institution is making a follow up on the reports of fuel shortage before making an official statement.

