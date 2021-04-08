Court adjourns Itaye abuse of office at Macra  case to May 13

April 8, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

The Magistrate’s Court in Blantyre has adjourned to May 13, 2021 hearing a case where former director general at Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Godffrey Itaye and two others are accused of using public money to buy pieces of clothes for the now opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Macra  former boss Itaye: Used public resources to fund DPP

They are answering charges of fraud and abuse of office.

The adjournment follows a request by state to regularize documents after defense objected to one of the documents by state to be part of evidence on grounds that it was a photocopy.

The document indicated that MACRA printed 200 meters of cloth for the DPP valued at K2, 249, 615 at Mapeto David Whitehead.

Bambo Masina .
Bambo Masina .
7 hours ago

Itaye akakwidzingidwa ine ndidzaledzera ngati chiwala. Panopa ndiri kaye ku ma stand kumangowonelera.

