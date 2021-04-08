Company closures worry Malawi economists
Officials from Economists Association of Malawi (Ecama), an umbrella body for economists say the growing closure of business operations and retrenchment is detrimental to the country’s social economic growth.
They have said this because of the growing trend of closure of some companies and retrenchment of employees.
Lauryn Nyasulu , president of the Economic Association of Malawi has asked government to create a viable environment for economic growth even in moments of pandemic like these.
According to Nyasulu, businesses would continue to underperform unless the country has mechanisms that would keep them afloat.
For instance, Kanengo Tobacco Processors Limited closed leaving over 150 jobless while Manica (Malawi) Limited and Bakhresa Malawi Limited have announced plans to scale down and lay off some employees while
Manica said it will be undertaking an organisational restructuring exercise to retrench some employees as operational and staff costs are high due to large number of employees compared to the revenues generated.
In addition, the company said it will undertake the exercise to bring its revenues in line with the group's requirement and evaluate each existing job and retain only those which are the main key results areas.
The best solution is reduce taxes to increase cash flow
As taxes will reduce some item will get cheaper for example oil
The flow of cash will be faster like before the vat
Unfortunately, it is happening in every country. Tough times indeed. Most of these companies, they were already in trouble before the pandemic.
I agree but government needs to take an active step to cushion some of these. How does increasing taxes on basics help.
Which countries? Did you not see just past week Banks NBM profit 24bn Mybucks 7bn. (31bn) profit from the bank charges and loan interests they charge these companies.
Amazon and Tesla trippled their wealth same covid period.
Lets not use covid as an excuse….. govt have spent 159bn on covid alone, and yet they cannot account for it. Onjezani kenani spent 200m with detailed report.
One million job losses
Retrenchment, company downsizing or closures are happening all over the world due to covid. The solution is kuwapatsa ndalama zoyendetsela kuti zisawavute. But we cannot afford it. So what can we do or who do we blame for covid?
tonse alliance ikulephela.
Hundreds of small businesses are closing quietly every week. I closed mine few months ago and let go 12 employees. I feel for them and their families. Some of these laid-off people don’t even have an income after months of searching for jobs. There are no jobs out there. I sometimes try to support some of them with the little I get from my full time job. The economic climate is not worth the hustle. The running cost of business are very high compared to the revenue. Just to make businesses even more difficult to run, the government does not… Read more »
1 million jobs ndi imeneyi. 1 million job cuts.
Under the wise leadership of Tonse failures