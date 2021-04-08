Ecoride partners with HD plus Creations for  Fatsani  drive-in movie premier

A Malawian founded company, Ecoride which uses smartphone application connecting phones with taxi drivers, has offered to provide 20 vehicles to be used during the most anticipated Fatsani, a tale of survival drive -n movie premiering targeting those without cars and they are willing to be part of the event which is scheduled to place at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on 30th April.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Ecoride chief executive officer Pilirani Namalomba said they decided to make a contribution towards the premiering of the movie by offering cars in order to give chance to those who are willing to attend the drive in event but they had reservations because they don’t own cars.

Namalomba said the movie has attracted the attention of many people and being a drive in event it was like sidelining those people without cars.

“We have come to bridge the gap and make sure that the opportunity to watch this incredible movie premiering is equally distributed to both those people with or without vehicles,” he said.

However, Namalomba said those who would want to use Ecoride cars are supposed to download an Ecoride application on play store using their phone and book the ride indicating Fatsani Movie Premier.

“They need to download the app from Google play store or app store and within that application there is a booking platform. They need to book their ride in advance and indicate that it’s for Fatsani movie premiere.

“The booking will let us know who we are picking up and where we are picking that person from and times of pick up on that particular day,” he added.

Movie director Gift Sukez Sukali thanked Ecoride for the gesture, saying the contribution will assist those who were really wanted to be part of the event and they had no any means in terms of what cars to use during the event.

Sukali said the pandemic has made it difficult for people to gather in masses everywhere in the world as a way of adhering to all Covid 19 preventive measures they decided to make the event a drive in so that people can enjoy the premiering of the movie while in the comfort of their cars.

Ecoride is being dubbed the Uber of Malawi and Namalomba said the public response has been very incredible.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!