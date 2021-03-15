Court awards Mkaka, others to receive K200 million for unfair dismissal from First Capital Bank
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkak has received good news from Industrial Relations Court (IRC) over unfair dismissal case against Malawi’s listed commercial bank, First Capital Bank which rebranded from First Merchant Bank Limited (FMB) that dates back to 2012.
Mkaka, who was working as Senior Business Development Manager for FMB, was dismissed from his job in May 2012 along 17 others, in what later turned out to be unfair dismissal.
A court case that started in May 2012, resulted into Mkaka and others getting an initial compensation award of about K521 million in June last year (2020)
A further court ruling delivered on 11th March 2021 shows that the 18 applicants are set to receive in excess of MK200 million out of which Mkaka, who was the first applicant in the case, is expected to get K65 million.
Mkaka said he had not read the court order in full and could not immediately comment.
The Public Relations Officer for the Minister, Negracious Justin, referred us to the lawyer, Allan Chinula SC, who was representing the Applicants in the case.
“I am not a competent authority to comment on that issue. Since the matter relates to a Court proceeding, may I refer you to the legal counsel who was acting on behalf of the Applicants?” said Justin.
Chinula has since confirmed the documents in our possession.
A Mkaka zanu zayenda. Muli ndi personal experience ya mmene zinthu sizikuyendera ku IRC kusiyana ndi ma MP ena ku nyumba ya malamulo. Chonde yesetsani kumenyerako nkhondo anthubosauka, opanda dzina omwe mirandi yawo idaima kalekale. Kapangeninlamuro ngati maiko a a nzathu kuti mirandu ku IRC izitha within 6 months. Use your experience to help victims of injustice. Musakhale chete kudyerera ndalama nkuiwala awo adakuvoterani chifukwa nose ndi a Chakwera omwe mutifunaso.
Mufuna munamize ndani..? Mufuna tizizati chuma mulinacho mza compensation iasah amamgwetu nkhanga zoona kale apa .
The judiciary is busy working for interests of MCP instead of pursuing justice. Shame to tumbuka courts !
Absolute power corrupts absolutely
Mkaka is in control, he can direct the courts. It is his time to enjoy. All the best Mkaka.
kodi zimakhala bwanji?
unfair dismissal, kenako nkupeza ntchito ina yonona?
zili ngati kumadandaura kuti adakulanda mkazi nkupita ku court chosecho udatenga kale mkazi wina.
Meaningless
Every dog has its day!
My case in IRC is back dated to 2009. Will I get good news soon or because I don’t work for government or have any relative in government but I pay my taxes in form of P.A.Y.E.
Apa zakhala bwino chifukwa ma bank enawa ndi a nsanje. Kufunsa loan mpaka chaka ukayendera kenaka ali tatondrka kukupani zifukwa zosanveka.. Apa mulungu wayankha anthu ovutikafe kuoneke uko kumapita ndalama za anthu ankhanzawa
Udindo wapanga influence outcome ya court apa. Nanga from 2012 nkudzapeleka chigamulo 2021 nthawi yonseyi samapanga push? Anyways,ndalama zimapita kundalama zinzake.
Pushing whom, courts? I hope you understand courts work…….how about Muluzi case?
The first court judgement was done June 2020, this was before Tonse Alliance got into power. Please read and understand, ali mayeso,basi mwalephelatu apa!