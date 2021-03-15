Court awards Mkaka, others to receive K200 million for unfair dismissal from First Capital Bank

March 15, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter 17 Comments

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkak  has received good news from Industrial Relations Court (IRC) over unfair dismissal case  against  Malawi’s listed commercial bank, First Capital Bank  which rebranded from First Merchant Bank Limited (FMB) that dates back to 2012.

Mkaka: Gets further compensation from first Capital Bank after court order

Mkaka, who was working as Senior Business Development Manager for FMB, was dismissed from his job in May 2012 along 17 others, in what later turned out to be unfair dismissal.

A court case that started in May 2012, resulted into Mkaka and others getting an initial compensation award of about K521 million in June last year (2020)

A further court ruling delivered on 11th March 2021 shows that the 18 applicants are set to receive in excess of MK200 million out of which Mkaka, who was the first applicant in the case, is expected to get K65 million.

Mkaka said he had not read the court order in full and could not immediately comment.

The Public Relations Officer for the Minister, Negracious Justin, referred us to the lawyer, Allan Chinula SC, who was representing the Applicants in the case.

“I am not a competent authority to comment on that issue. Since the matter relates to a Court proceeding, may I refer you to the legal counsel who was acting on behalf of the Applicants?” said Justin.

Chinula has since confirmed the documents in our possession.

17 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
One Malawi
One Malawi
2 hours ago

A Mkaka zanu zayenda. Muli ndi personal experience ya mmene zinthu sizikuyendera ku IRC kusiyana ndi ma MP ena ku nyumba ya malamulo. Chonde yesetsani kumenyerako nkhondo anthubosauka, opanda dzina omwe mirandi yawo idaima kalekale. Kapangeninlamuro ngati maiko a a nzathu kuti mirandu ku IRC izitha within 6 months. Use your experience to help victims of injustice. Musakhale chete kudyerera ndalama nkuiwala awo adakuvoterani chifukwa nose ndi a Chakwera omwe mutifunaso.

Yekha
Yekha
2 hours ago

Mufuna munamize ndani..? Mufuna tizizati chuma mulinacho mza compensation iasah amamgwetu nkhanga zoona kale apa .

Mapwevupwevu
Mapwevupwevu
2 hours ago

The judiciary is busy working for interests of MCP instead of pursuing justice. Shame to tumbuka courts !

Emsipi
Emsipi
3 hours ago

Absolute power corrupts absolutely

CULTURE
CULTURE
5 hours ago

Mkaka is in control, he can direct the courts. It is his time to enjoy. All the best Mkaka.

wakalekale
wakalekale
5 hours ago

kodi zimakhala bwanji?
unfair dismissal, kenako nkupeza ntchito ina yonona?
zili ngati kumadandaura kuti adakulanda mkazi nkupita ku court chosecho udatenga kale mkazi wina.

Galu
Galu
2 hours ago
Reply to  wakalekale

Meaningless

Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
6 hours ago

Every dog has its day!

Benjones87
Benjones87
6 hours ago

My case in IRC is back dated to 2009. Will I get good news soon or because I don’t work for government or have any relative in government but I pay my taxes in form of P.A.Y.E.

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
6 hours ago

Apa zakhala bwino chifukwa ma bank enawa ndi a nsanje. Kufunsa loan mpaka chaka ukayendera kenaka ali tatondrka kukupani zifukwa zosanveka.. Apa mulungu wayankha anthu ovutikafe kuoneke uko kumapita ndalama za anthu ankhanzawa

KWANTERE
KWANTERE
6 hours ago

Udindo wapanga influence outcome ya court apa. Nanga from 2012 nkudzapeleka chigamulo 2021 nthawi yonseyi samapanga push? Anyways,ndalama zimapita kundalama zinzake.

Joni
Joni
5 hours ago
Reply to  KWANTERE

Pushing whom, courts? I hope you understand courts work…….how about Muluzi case?

Chinsolo
Chinsolo
5 hours ago
Reply to  KWANTERE

The first court judgement was done June 2020, this was before Tonse Alliance got into power. Please read and understand, ali mayeso,basi mwalephelatu apa!

