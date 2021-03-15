Court awards Mkaka, others to receive K200 million for unfair dismissal from First Capital Bank

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkak has received good news from Industrial Relations Court (IRC) over unfair dismissal case against Malawi’s listed commercial bank, First Capital Bank which rebranded from First Merchant Bank Limited (FMB) that dates back to 2012.

Mkaka, who was working as Senior Business Development Manager for FMB, was dismissed from his job in May 2012 along 17 others, in what later turned out to be unfair dismissal.

A court case that started in May 2012, resulted into Mkaka and others getting an initial compensation award of about K521 million in June last year (2020)

A further court ruling delivered on 11th March 2021 shows that the 18 applicants are set to receive in excess of MK200 million out of which Mkaka, who was the first applicant in the case, is expected to get K65 million.

Mkaka said he had not read the court order in full and could not immediately comment.

The Public Relations Officer for the Minister, Negracious Justin, referred us to the lawyer, Allan Chinula SC, who was representing the Applicants in the case.

“I am not a competent authority to comment on that issue. Since the matter relates to a Court proceeding, may I refer you to the legal counsel who was acting on behalf of the Applicants?” said Justin.

Chinula has since confirmed the documents in our possession.

