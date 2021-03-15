Step daughter defilement suspect gets ill, forces case to adjourn

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned a case in which a step father is accused of defiling his nine-year-old step daughter because the suspect is reportedly sick.

The Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has ordered the State to take to the hospital, the defilement suspect Stuart Chalungama.

Lawyer for Chalungama Edward Chagalamuka had earlier applied to the court to have his client examined at hospital saying he has been complaining of diarrhea and persistent headache.

However, the State dismissed the claims in the application saying there has been no information from Maula prison reporting that the suspect is sick.

But in his ruling Chirwa ruled that the suspect be taken to the hospital as soon as possible for examination and that the results should be furnished before the court not later that today Monday.

State prosecutor Eunice Ndingo described the application by the defense team as not genuine but said they have accepted since the suspect is still in their custody.

