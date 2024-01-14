Court commits Wittika murder case to High Court in Lilongwe

The Lilongwe resident magistrate court on Friday committed to the High Court the murder case of Lester Maganga who is alleged to have killed Coca-cola sales manager Allan Wittika.

Lilongwe chief resident magistrate Madalitso Chimwaza said it is only the High Court which has the powers to try my murder cases in the country.

Chimwaza has since ordered the continued remand of Maganga, who is personal assistant to minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu.

State prosecutor, Papano Kamwendo said the state is ready with the case which is expected to start on 23 January, 2024.

The body of Wittika was found lifeless with blood all over in his official vehicle which was dumped in Area 15 in Lilongwe.

Police arrested Wittika, alleging he had a hand in the killing of Wittika over a woman.

Maganga denies the murder charges against him.

