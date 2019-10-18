Court convicts village leader of corruption over Millennium Challenge Account 

Balaka magistrates’ court has sentenced a village leader to two years imprisonment with hard labour for illegally soliciting K1.7 million on the pretext that the money was for an electrification project under the millennium challenge account (MCA).

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) publicist Egritta Ndala says the bureau received a complaint on October 17, 2018 alleging that Robert Mgundo, chairperson of Village Grievances Resolution Management Committee at Senzani along the Phombeya-Nkhoma overhead lines project in Ntcheu was soliciting money from projected affected persons.

“The bureau investigations established that Mr. Robert Mgundo had solicited and received money amounting to K1,700,000 from the electrification affected persons,” says Ndala.

Ndala says Mgundo was arrested on May 17, 2018 and charged with corrupt practices and abuse of office charges.

The court sentenced him to two years IHL and is serving the sentence at Ntcheu prison, according to Ndala.

