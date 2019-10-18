‘Basop!’ Mutharika warns protest organisers over Malawi anarchy, lawlessness

President Peter Mutharika has warned he will severely deal with anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers whom he blamed for the anarchy and lawlessness rocking the country.

Mutharika said this in Chiradzulu during a political rally after he commissioned the Mulanje-Blantyre water project.

He said it was saddening to learn of people torching each other’s houses in Nkhata Bay, people burning fishing equipment for a businessman in Mangochi, students burning their own school in Thyolo among other examples of anarchy and lawlessness.

“This should stop. This is all because of these demonstrations, they are creating anarchy and lawlessness in the country.

“Let me warn you [protest organisers]. My patience is now wearing out. I will not allow this to continue, you will know me, basop, I will deal with you,” he said.

Mutharika said he wants peace in the country, saying Malawians should love their country because this was the only country they had.

He reiterated that he won the presidency during the May 21 election and his focus now is to develop the country for the next five years.

Mutharika however said his development agenda is facing setback from opposition leaders whom he accused of sponsoring destruction of public infrastructure to cause anarchy and lawleness.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :