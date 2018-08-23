Court denies bail Catholic priest over albino killing: Woman nabbed for calling a boy with albinism ‘living money’

The High Court in Zomba has denied bail to a Catholic priest who was arrested some months ago for the murder of Machinga-based man with albinism, Macdonald Masambuka, 22.

In his bail bid, Father Thomas Muhosha of Mulombozi Parish in Zomba asked to be released saying he is not a flight risk.

The State however objected to the bail application, saying the priest should remain on remand until the matter is concluded.

Judge Redson Kapindu reading a ruling prepared by Judge Zione Ntaba said the case which the priest was answering was serious and he could be in jail all his life if convicted therefore he could not be given bail.

“We are of the view that you might flee the country if given bail,” said Kapindu.

Fr Muhosha was arrested weeks after the killing of the youthful person with albinism as the priest was on his way to Mozambique where he wanted to take refuge after learning that there was a warrant of arrest over his head.

The other 21 suspects in the much publicized case, including a clinical officer, a police officer, two witchdoctors and other people who include Masambuka’s close relations are still in court taking plea as the murder case starts in earnest.

All the suspects are pleading not guilty to the charges which include murder, conspiracy to murder and abduction among others.

The involvement of a medical practitioner and police officer in the murder of Masambuka shocked the nation and the nation has now seen the trend in which close relatives including fathers and mothers are involved in the murder of people with albinism.

Some people believe that some body parts of people with albinism can bring wealth, a belief that has been proved wrong worldwide.

The body of 22 year-old Masambuka, who hailed from Nakawa village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkoola in Machinga was found on April 1 buried within the district after he was reported missing in March this year.

Police traced the body following confessions from initial suspects who had been arrested in connection to the crime.

In another development Dorothy Kachere, 36 year of Mahoriya Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mkhumba in Phalombe is in Police custody for allegedly calling a boy with albinism, ‘living money’, following a complaint from the boy’s parents.

This event comes barely a month after a boy with albinism from TA Jenala went missing and a number of people were arrested over his abduction.

Phalombe Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Innocent Moses said: “Uttering words that suggest the selling of albinos or their body parts is an offence and if found guilty, Kachere may be fined and imprisonment for three months,” he said.

A few weeks ago, the Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) conducted a number of sensitization campaigns in the district with an aim of reducing threats that persons with albinism continue to face across the country.

