Wanderers beat Karonga Utd to reach Round of 16 in Carlsberg Cup

Karonga United bowed out of the Carlsberg Cup on Wednesday afternoon after being booted out by Be Forward Wanderers at their own backyard at Karonga Stadium through a 2-0 drabbing.

Wanderer’s defender, Wongani Kaipa stabbed home a Joseph Kamwendo’s corner kick in the 15 minute into the game and Mike Kaziputa drove grass cutter 20 minutes from recess time.

In between those strikes, Karonga had been on top but it took them until the second half to really test Nenani Juwayo.

When called upon, the Nomads second choice goalkeeper pulled off a couple of superb saves.

The notable save came in the 57th minute when Sherrif Shamama’s shot face to face with the goalkeeper, Juwayo was saved.

Before kickoff, Wanderers made a few changes to the side that narrowly beat Tigers four days ago.

Veteran Wanderers defender, Lucky Malata missed the encounter with a groin injury, Jaffali Chande and Peter Wadabwa were left back in Blantyre so Misheck Botomani, the fit-again would make his debut in a competitive match since he joined the Nomads from Wizards FC.

For Karonga, they featured their key players like Lottie Mwakisulu who partnered Peter Nselema in defence, as Blessing Chimbaza and Victor Lungu were featured.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira said the Nomads are focusing on their round of 16 match against Dwangwa United.

Elsewhere, TN Stars provided the biggest upset in Carlsberg Cup Round of 32 when they stunned Lilongwe giants Civil Sporting Club 2-1 at Kasungu Stadium.

TN Stars now face Red Lions who made it to the last 16 after a 2-0 victory over Nchalo United at Kalulu Stadium

Silver Strikers who won 4-3 against rookies Lilongwe Veterans at Nankhaka Stadium will now face Mafco in the last 16.

