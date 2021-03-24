Court dismisses Mutharika, Muhara application for suspension of costs : ‘Pay the money!’
The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application by former president Peter Mutharika and former secretary to Office of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to pay court costs of K170 million in a case two wanted Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda go on forced retirement.
Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda said the application lacked merit as it has taken three months for the lawyers of Mutharika and Muhara to make the application, saying such an application should have been made as soon as the ruling was made.
He also dismissed a contention Charles Mhango, one of the lawyers for Mutharika and Muhara that Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Association of Magistrates in Malawi and Malawi Law Society would misuse the money.
Mutharika and Muhara made an application to the High Court to suspend the enforcement of earlier Judgement by Justice Charles Mkandawire who found the two guilty and ordered them to pay costs.
In their argument, the defense lawyers argued that the K69.5 million each costs shouldn’t be paid yet as they may appeal the case.
They further argued that if paid, it will be difficult for Muhara and Mutharika to get back their money if the Supreme Court rules in their favour, saying the claimants would have spent the money by that time.
But in his ruling, Nyirenda has described the application as lacking merit and has ordered the two to pay the cost as laid out by the High court registrar.
Khumbo Soko lawyer representing the claimants said they are still waiting for Mutharika and Muhara to settle the costs.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Koma NYEKHWE yake abalee. Just sell both Nyekhwe and Mpumulo/Ndata (or whatever the name is) Palaces. After all, they were both built with stolen money meant for the povos.
Both Bingu and APM, have stolen billions of kwachas and because the theft was not investigated by Joyce Banda and now by Chakwera, Bingu and APM have got away it it. Falsely APM declared he had earned billions from his university salary and consultancy as constitutional expert, Bingu said he earned his billions from World Bank etc. These were lies how does Bingu earn US$300,000,000 or more from World Bank. How many Professors in the worls earn billions? Not one. The 2 brothers have stolen billions. the K167,000,000 is too little for APM to pay. Seize his billions and ask… Read more »
Ndalama anaba zambiri awa inu. Muthalika mpaka kunama kuti anali nd US$8 million from his job in USA. Ask those in USA and UK if they can make such money from working. The aim was to steal from us. Please pay the money.
KHOSWE SANGAWINE MLANDU PAKATI PA AMPHAKA-makolo anthu anawoneratu nchifukwa anabwera ndi mwambi uwu.we have seen some of the cases being entertained after the lapse of time
Why does Mutharika always hire stupid lawyers to represent him? It seems that they go to court just to crack jokes for the amusement of the bench and the general public. Fortunately, the judges are never amused.
I mean, how can a fully qualified lawyer ( I hope Mhango is not SC ) tender a defence argument that his client cannot pay the claimants because they may “misuse” the money ( by “drinking it” all off)? Once the money is paid it belongs to the claimants. They sure as hell can do whatever they want to do with it.
Simungakhale ngati Magufuli, dziko lonse anthu kumamulira. Inu a kumverani cisoni ndani ndi anthu ambiri amwalira nthawi yaulamuliro wanu cifukwa chozikundikra ndalama , mankhwala mzipatala kulibe.
BE LIKE THE MIGHTY MAGUFULI
They have lots of money only that 145m that mutharika stole can pay this shit anyway always shit happen I say just pay
THIS IS WHAT WE CALL NYEKHWE!!! AWONA NYEKHWE AWONA NYEKHWE!!!!
What else can this Tumbuka nepotistic court say. This Tumbuka cabal is full of hatred and envy. There is no way Muntharika can win anycase even if the proof was given by Jesus himself. It’s trash
Mwakwiyatu boss! Sorry ndithu. Zinasintha basi
Mr Bauleni indeed you are Bauleni since your head is full of tribalism ,you are still living from the past and now I can understand that you haven’t traveled here in Malawi to know how to respect each other
Tumbuka no Tumbuka all we need is justice time is up we need to build our country… Pay Pay.
Sometimes external matters do influence court verdicts. Law is not precision engineering. That’s why diffence lawyers would request compromised Judges to recuse themselves. In this same case, other Judges can come up with different verdicts. Remember Mutharika denying Justice Mkandawire to be clerk of parliament when the Speaker scored him as first contender of the four candidates? Mutharika opted for Fiona Kalemba instead. There you have it! Payback time? Anyone’s guess!
Bauleni…I agree with you…
Ikakuona litsilo siikata. Inu mudaziyamba nokha kufuna kuchotsa anzanu pa nchito lero mwaona ukaikira diwa mzako udziwe kuti lako liri pafupi. Mungopereka ndalamazo basi nanga simati ndinu madolo pa Malawi.K odi mnzanu ujeniuyu Goodral alipo? Nanga o Dausi tawasowansotu.