Court dissolved marriage of MASM official Ngomwa over ‘adultery, cruelty’

Beleaguered Medical Aid Society (MASM) top ranking official Andrew Ngomwa charged for defiling his 14-years-old niece was divorced from his second wife for adultery and cruelty by the High Court of Malawi, Nyasa Times can reveal.

According to a matrimonial case number 6586 of 2017 court judgement by High Court Judge Justice Dingiswayo Madise dated 23rd July 2018, Andrew Madalitso Ngomwa had his marriage with Tamara Blessings Ngomwa dissolved because of adultery and cruelty on the part of Andrew Ngomwa.

According to the facts of the case presented in court, Tamara stated that her marriage with Ngomwa rocky because of the Ngomwa’s child from another woman and his nieces.

The court heard that the daughter would at some time stay with her mother and would return to her father’s house where she started claiming that Tamara was mistreating her together with Ngomwa’s nieces.

The court heard that Ngomwa then chased Tamara out of their matrimonial bedroom to the daughter’s room and eventually to the guest room and finally the servants’ quarters when Ngomwa’s daughter returned to her father’s house.

“Later the Respondent (Andrew Ngomwa) started bringing his girlfriend Blandina Dedza into the house. On one occasion the Respondent’s daughter had a birthday party and it was Blandina who organized the function. The girlfriend was actually given the Petitioner’s (Tamara’s) car to be using, while the Petitioner walked on foot,” reads part of the judgment.

Tamara told the court that one day upon returning home she found the garage door leading to the guest wing locked and her personal items had been thrown into the boy’s quarters and she was informed that Blandina had removed her items.

“On 18th June, 2017 she returned home and found that the main gate had been locked and she could not access the boy’s quarters. She then sought a protection order from the court which was granted on 20th June, 2017.”

“The petitioner tendered in evidence screen shots of Blandina obtained from her Facebook page showing Blandina in the Respondent’s bedroom. The other screen shot shows Blandina displaying a birthday card from the Respondent. This was actually posted on Blandina’s face book page. In response Blandina wrote on her face book page the following; ‘Thanx my sweetie Bae Andrew for the gifts. I don’t take these for granted u made my day. God bless u Hunnie!’,” reads part of the judgment.

Tamara also presented to the court a screen shot obtained from Blandina’s face book page showing her driving the her vehicle which Ngomwa said he had bought for Blandina.

Two witnesses testified on behalf of Tamara and confirmed to the court of a relationship between Ngomwa and Blandina.

But Ngomwa cross examination, admitted knowing Blandina as his daughter’s friend who was assisting her with school work.

“He further admitted that Blandina was driving the petitioner’s car as she was dropping off and picking his daughter to and from school. He further admitted that Blandina took a photo of herself (selfie) in his bedroom. The Respondent further failed to explain about the birthday card and the message thereon which was sent to Blandina on her birthday,” reads part of the judgement.

Justice Madise blasted Ngomwa for adultery and cruelty in his findings calling him ‘not man enough’ to handle his family affairs.

“Looking at the whole evidence I find without hesitation and on a balance of probabilities that Respondent did commit an act of adultery with Blandina. He must pay damages to compensate the petitioner for the embarrassment and mental suffering she endured due to the Respondent’s actions.”

“As for the cruelty, I find that by committing an act of adultery and removing the Petitioners personal items from the main bedroom, to the other room, then to the guest wing and finally to the servant quarters, the Respondent was cruel to the Petitioner. If he had stopped loving the Petitioner and wanted the marriage to end, he could have informed the Petitioner without degrading and dehumanizing her.”

“The Respondent was not a man enough to handle his family affairs and decided to call his relatives, nieces and servants to inflict emotional suffering on the Petitioner. In my considered view, I find cruelty and the Respondent must pay damages for his actions,” said Justice Madise in his judgement.

Justice Madise also said Ngomwa filed a cross petition on cruelty but said there was no evidence to substantiate his claim as he did not call his daughter or niece to testify how they were mistreated.

“I therefore find in favour of the Petitioner and I grant an order of divorce nisi plus cost of this action. I further order the Respondent to replace the car he had snatched from the Petitioner. It must be a car of a similar value to be determined by the Registrar,” said Justice Madise.

