Malawians question contractor for costing tiny house, latrine at whooping K13m from CDF 

Social media is awash with questions emanating from a statement by Dunia Building Contractors demanding a payment of over K13 million for tiny house and a pit latrine at Lungwena Police in Lutende, Mangochi.

In a letter dated 19th June 2020, titled ‘Claim for Payment-Lungwena Police Staff House’, addressed to Mangochi District Council, Dunia Building Contractors communicates that “we have successfully completed construction of a house with a single-hole pit latrine at Lungwena police unit.”

The letter adds: “The requested amount is Thirteen Million, Three Hundred and One Thousand, Three Hundred Seventeen Kwacha, Sixty Tambala Only K13 303 317.60 (100%) as per attached Contract Agreement.”

Social media, however, is questioning as to how such a tiny house and a tiny pit latrine could cost such a whooping R13 million.

Writing on his Facebook account, Idris Ali Nassah wrote:“I am looking to get more information on how this one tiny block and its pit latrine at Lungwena Police in Lutende, Mangochi, is said to have cost over K13 million of the Constituency Development Fund. I have questions for Dunia Building Contractors, too.”

Another social media commentator Thandie Wa Pulimuheya wrote: “After them four year learned folk who prance about and resist being questioned, we have the construction industry. Ukuso kuli mbava zolapitsa.

“This structure apparently cost Mk13 million to build by the contractors. Akuti nyumba ya wa police ndi chimbudzi chokumba.

“I dare this company that they can construct an additional free classroom block in the same area. This madness too needs to go. Thievery by the professions needs to stop. Our jails are full of goat thieves.. but the elephants are wearing suits in town.”

