‘Dont forget Freedom Party in appointments,’ ex-veep Kachali tells Tonse govt

Former state vice president, Khumbo Kachali, has asked the Tonse alliance government, led by President Lazarus Chakwera, not to forget the Freedom Party (FP) kindred in making public appointments.

Kachali said on Wednesday in Mzimba during a political rally where he also defended Chakwera’s board appointments.

“Tonse alliance leadership should not forget Freedom Party supporters when doing appointments. The party has a good number of educated and experienced people,” said Kachali.

Kachali hit on those that were protesting Chakwera’s board appointments saying the President did no wrong in appointing people to various boards running government parastatals.

In the last few weeks, Chakwera has been under intense pressure, especially women, who say they are grossly underrepresented and have since asked the President to come up with a complete new board appointments list.

He advised those with issues with appointments to always start with dialogue when presenting their grievances to the president before going to the street.

“Whether in boards or other positions in government, I don’t see any wrong with the appointments. But I know this is a democratic country and it accommodates everyone’s say. The only thing we must do is to engage in contact and dialogue with the president first before going to the street,” he said.

Kachali further said that he feels comfortable with the current administration and urged Malawians to be calm.

During the day, Kachali welcomed a number of people to his party who have dumped the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a random interviews, the new defectors said they joined Khumbo’s party because of its political maturity.

