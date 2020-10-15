Does Mutharika really deserve peace- award, or should be General Nundwe
News in town is that former president Peter Mutharika has been named as this year’s recipient of the Uhuru/Raila Peace-Accord honorary award at the 5th London Political Summit and Awards 2020.
But does Mutharika really deserve this award? To answer this question, one needs to understand how this award came to be.
The Uhuru/Raila Peace-Accord was created in 2018 by the London Political Summit following a truce between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on March 9 2018 after a conflict that emanated from a 2017 general election.
The award recognizes African leaders that have promoted peace, democracy and possess high levels of political tolerance.
It is debatable, though, if Mutharika’s six years as a Malawi leader has proved beyond reasonable doubt to earn him the Uhuru/Raila Peace-Accord.
However, it must be underscored that this award, fundamentally, aims to measure and honour a leader’s capacity to manage a nation in times of political tumult.
Mutharika’s measure, then, would not be found in the five years he was in power; rather, between 2019 and 2020 when popular revolts terrorized the streets demanding electoral justice.
Yes, Mutharika was adamant in defending and keeping Jane Ansah at the helm of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) when thousands took to the streets baying for her blood.
It must be underlined that Ansah symbolized a breakdown of electoral justice and for Mutharika’s resolve to defend her was a big blow to the country’s entrenchment of democracy.
Equally shocking was the move by Mutharika to play a victim after losing elections—he didn’t accept gracefully, something which is, again, a measure of democracy.
He put up strange arguments to discredit the electoral process and, even worse, he chose to retire to Mangochi instead of heading to Lilongwe to hand over power peacefully. For that, Mutharika must be slewed and not be forgiven.
However, besides his worse, Mutharika will be remembered for allowing Malawians to air their views without repression; even, as a Commander of Defense Force (MDF), he recoiled from pressing the panic button to buttress the protesters.
So does Mutharika deserve this award? I doubt if he does, especially, if you look at the legacy of entrenched State corruption, abuse of power and tribalism that his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) machinery let loose on Malawians.
Even worse, when you have one of his party’s shola boys, Tay Grin, being an ambassador of these awards, you just sit and wonder: Is the choice for Mutharika not politically motivated?
Should it had been General Vincent Nundwe of Malawi Defence Force. You have your say.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Not surprising, paja APM anali wawo including the so called International obsevers. This is just the beginning and we will see more international recognitions/nominations/awards going to him. Time is the best judge.
Mike Fiko you are a pathetic fool. Can the level of patience and tolerance demonstrated by APM be compared to what your nundwe is purported to have done? Munthu opanda nzeru iwe Fiko. Go to hell with your stupid and clueless Nonse alliance. Fotseki. Yes APM deserves more and more awards for being very democratic and also for developing this country beyond measure. You should know that it is only APM who was able to do major developments using local resources and we must applaud him for that. There were more projects targeting the youth and women during APM compared… Read more »
Useless award, so yes he deserves it
I think as an institution which offers the awards, it has a panel which uses well laid out criteria for choosing the awardees. Therefore the choice of Mutharika is in order.
zapita zitayeni.
Wait, wait! Did you say APM ALLOWED us to air out views without repression? What the fuck is that?!! Freedom of speech is our birthright. This right never came from anybody, least of all the fuckin’ APM. Don’t you forget that! MXII! Ase!
Nundwe is not a politician and doesn’t qualify for an award designed for politicians.
Nanu a Nyasatimes muzikhala ngati muli Mu UK. Bungwe lampasa maliseche award ndi bungwe lopanda ndi address yomwe. Kutha uku akulandira zilizonse trying to be relevant