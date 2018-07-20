Court finds albino woman hand hacker with case to answer on attempted murder

The High Court sitting in Chitipa has found a man who allegedly hacked off a hand of woman with albinism and run away with it with a case to answer of attempted murder.

Judge Thomson Ligowe said the state prosecution proved beyond doubt that the defendant Joseph Ndimbwa hacked the hand of the woman Lucia Kainga and run away with it with three other accomplices who are still at large.

State lawyer Waliko Kochi told the court that in July, Kainga and her husband, while asleep in their house, heard some screams outside their house as if someone was being attacked.

The court heard that when Kainga and her husband got out of the house to find out what was happening, the suspected hackers cut off one of her hands and run away with it.

She lost a lot of blood and spent months in hospital, the court was told.

The court was also informed that the hand has not yet been recovered.

Ndimbwa sat on the suspects benches listening and is being represented by state lawyers from Legal Aid.

Kainga’s husband also sustained some injuries as he tried to save her wife against the hackers.

Ligowe found the suspect with a case to answer and will soon return to court to answer the case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :